Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Purchased by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC raised its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Bank of America set a $43.00 price objective on Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays set a $47.00 target price on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cowen cut Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $2,332,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Howard Guild sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $318,240.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,735 shares of company stock worth $3,594,864. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $35.77 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

