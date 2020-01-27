Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Upgraded to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schaeffler from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Schaeffler from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schaeffler from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. HSBC cut shares of Schaeffler from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schaeffler from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of SCFLF stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.91 and its 200 day moving average is $8.76.

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

