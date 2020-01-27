Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SASR. Zacks Investment Research raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Sandler O’Neill raised Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.87. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.83 and a 52 week high of $38.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $84.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.80 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 27.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 16.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,436,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,852,000 after acquiring an additional 488,194 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 581,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,713,000. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

