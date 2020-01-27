Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Short Interest Up 101.7% in January

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,700 shares, a growth of 101.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of SLRX stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.97. 1,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,447. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $24.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million during the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 631.85% and a negative return on equity of 115.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc a clinical-stage oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of patients with various cancers. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers.

