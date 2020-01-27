Safestore (SAFE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Safestore (LON: SAFE) recently:

1/27/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/23/2020 – Safestore had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/17/2020 – Safestore had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Safestore was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp to an “underperform” rating.

1/7/2020 – Safestore was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 820 ($10.79) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 710 ($9.34).

1/7/2020 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

12/17/2019 – Safestore had its price target raised by analysts at Peel Hunt from GBX 625 ($8.22) to GBX 800 ($10.52). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/6/2019 – Safestore had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/3/2019 – Safestore had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Safestore stock opened at GBX 793 ($10.43) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. Safestore Holdings Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 525.50 ($6.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 829 ($10.91). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 784.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 697.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is 0.28%.

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

