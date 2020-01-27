RTC Group (LON:RTC) Trading 14.8% Higher

RTC Group plc (LON:RTC)’s stock price traded up 14.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 71.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), 12,730 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 13,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61 ($0.80).

The firm has a market cap of $9.96 million and a PE ratio of 8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 54.53.

RTC Group Company Profile (LON:RTC)

RTC Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and conferencing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers managed services; and temporary, permanent, and contingent staffing engineering solutions to a range of industries and clients, including general, manufacturing, transport, build environment, infrastructure, commercial disciplines, sales and technical sales, scientific, chemical, energy and utilities, and defense and aerospace sector.

