Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates €28.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €28.00 ($32.56) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

G1A has been the subject of several other reports. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.71 ($31.06).

ETR:G1A traded up €0.03 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €28.10 ($32.67). 570,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,805. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.38. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €19.09 ($22.20) and a 1 year high of €30.32 ($35.26). The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion and a PE ratio of 50.54.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

