Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €320.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €320.00 ($372.09) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €280.00 ($325.58) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €282.46 ($328.44).

