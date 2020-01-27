Rotharium Reaches Market Cap of $3.34 Million (RTH)

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, Rotharium has traded 4.7% lower against the dollar. Rotharium has a market cap of $3.34 million and approximately $62,177.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rotharium token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00011327 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.84 or 0.03504280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011411 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00200158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030085 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00126415 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rotharium

Rotharium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

