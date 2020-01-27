Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,944 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $482,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,511 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 10,034 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,103,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 572,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after buying an additional 41,663 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

Ross Stores stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $115.25. 124,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,524,908. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.81. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.31 and a fifty-two week high of $122.62.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

