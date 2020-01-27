Rosenbaum Jay D. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Rosenbaum Jay D. reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,652 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $22,738,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 349.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 17.5% in the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 154,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 23,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVS. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen set a $76.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.97. 6,398,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,521,925. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $77.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,605,072.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at $7,338,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

