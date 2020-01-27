Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 112,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 154,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $198.58. 15,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,319. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $195.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $156.38 and a 1-year high of $203.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

