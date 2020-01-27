Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Invests $465,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 156,553 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $1.19 on Monday, reaching $227.87. 393,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,668. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.29 and a 200-day moving average of $195.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $237.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.90 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total value of $820,792.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,486 shares of company stock worth $46,488,028 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

