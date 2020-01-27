Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $536,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Copart were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Copart by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 329,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,993,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Copart by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Copart by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $4,766,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 327,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.49, for a total transaction of $29,619,005.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 538,785 shares of company stock worth $49,564,503 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.80. 457,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.63 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $101.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The firm had revenue of $554.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

