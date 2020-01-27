Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,476 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 47,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,517.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,785 shares of company stock worth $11,454,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.86.

NVDA stock traded down $8.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,741,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,149,923. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $131.00 and a 1 year high of $259.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $236.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.85. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.81, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

