Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 20,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 50,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 8,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 327,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,532,490.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 4,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $352,212.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,668.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 63,565 shares of company stock worth $4,701,330. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.80. 157,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,294,790. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $78.38. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Cowen downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

