Rivetz (RVT) Price Hits $0.0095 on Exchanges

Rivetz (CURRENCY:RVT) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. Rivetz has a total market cap of $249,623.00 and $4.00 worth of Rivetz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rivetz has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. One Rivetz token can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Bancor Network and Radar Relay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.60 or 0.03256044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011599 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00202788 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00125479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rivetz’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Rivetz’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,244,468 tokens. The Reddit community for Rivetz is /r/Rivetz . Rivetz’s official Twitter account is @rivetzcorp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rivetz’s official website is rivetz.com

Rivetz can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rivetz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rivetz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rivetz using one of the exchanges listed above.

