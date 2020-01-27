Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) Short Interest Down 58.7% in January

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 429,600 shares, a decline of 58.7% from the December 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 396,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RBA shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James set a $43.50 price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of RBA stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.19. 379,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,302. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of $31.84 and a 12-month high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,375,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,697,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,510,000 after purchasing an additional 53,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,926,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87,513 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 64,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,043,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,541,000 after buying an additional 248,524 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

