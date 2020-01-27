Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of RELL opened at $5.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 million, a P/E ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Richardson Electronics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $7.70.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $39.63 million during the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 4.91%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Richardson Electronics stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 287.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.12% of Richardson Electronics worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 43.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; high value flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; and customized display solutions, as well as power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

