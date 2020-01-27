Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.44. Rexnord posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $521.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.39 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

RXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Rexnord from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

RXN traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, reaching $31.87. 45,768 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.63 and its 200-day moving average is $29.30. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.64. Rexnord has a twelve month low of $24.13 and a twelve month high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.94.

In other Rexnord news, insider Michael Troutman sold 1,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $44,569.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,506.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark W. Peterson sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total transaction of $3,524,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,952,304.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,351 shares of company stock valued at $6,044,156 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 164,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $3,330,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth about $21,522,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 234,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 31,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at about $659,000.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. It operates through the Process and Motion Control, and Water Management segments. The Process and Motion Control segment designs, manufactures and markets engineered mechanical components such as gears, couplings, industrial, aerospace bearings, and seals which are used within complex systems.

