Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Iberdrola (IBE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Iberdrola (BME: IBE):

1/24/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.40 ($10.93) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.00 ($10.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €10.20 ($11.86) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €8.50 ($9.88) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/31/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/25/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/19/2019 – Iberdrola was given a new €9.60 ($11.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Iberdrola SA has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.49).

