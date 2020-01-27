Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (AP.UN, APR.UN, AXP, BARC, BEI.UN, BLN, BNS, BTB.UN, CAE, CAR.UN)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 27th:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$13.50. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP)

had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $126.00 to $159.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 240 ($3.16) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) was given a C$9.00 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$76.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

BTB Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BTB.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$4.75 to C$5.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$39.00 to C$42.00.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$63.00 to C$65.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its target price reduced by National Bank Financial from C$10.00 to C$9.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) was given a C$12.30 target price by analysts at Pi Financial. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its target price boosted by National Bank Financial from C$14.25 to C$15.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FairFX Group (LON:EQLS) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 125 ($1.64) to GBX 107 ($1.41). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price reduced by TD Securities from C$18.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) was given a €27.00 ($31.40) target price by analysts at Baader Bank. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) (NYSE:GIB) had its target price increased by Eight Capital from C$106.00 to C$120.00.

Horizon North Logistics (TSE:HNL) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$1.75. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $190.00 to $215.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.75 to $3.25. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$17.50. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) was given a C$39.00 target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Largo Resources (CVE:LGO) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$1.90. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$24.50 to C$25.50. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$2.40.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$20.50 to C$17.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$14.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$7.50 to C$6.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$1.30 to C$1.70. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.10 to C$1.85. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$9.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $185.00 to $215.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

