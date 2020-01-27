Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 27th (ALSN, AMCX, AMD, APD, AR, AXP, CLR, CLSD, COG, CRK)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, January 27th:

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD)

had its price target increased by Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $45.00 to $50.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets to $275.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its target price increased by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $265.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its price target boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $4.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $150.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $140.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $43.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) had its target price boosted by Wedbush from $3.00 to $5.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $14.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.40 to $4.60. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by BMO Capital Markets to $84.00. They currently have an in-line rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $15.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $322.00 to $358.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $182.00 to $230.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.00 to $2.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $33.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $260.00 to $320.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $12.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $18.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its target price raised by Maxim Group to $300.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $293.00. SunTrust Banks, Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada to $140.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $19.00 to $17.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $55.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

