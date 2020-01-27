Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on REPL. ValuEngine cut Replimune Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Replimune Group from $30.00 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Replimune Group from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:REPL opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $555.99 million, a P/E ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 3.03. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $19.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.79.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $191,475.00. Also, CEO Jason P. Rhodes acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.42 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,335,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,016,500 and sold 150,000 shares valued at $2,543,000. Corporate insiders own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,213,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 16,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,015,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76,540 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 733,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,194,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 728,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,132,000 after purchasing an additional 35,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 536,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.99% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

