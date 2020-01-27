Ren (REN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. During the last week, Ren has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0427 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, DDEX, IDEX and Tidex. Ren has a total market capitalization of $35.08 million and $1.65 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $481.51 or 0.05561661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026715 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128104 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00033731 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,652 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io . The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Huobi Global, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, IDEX, Tidex and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

