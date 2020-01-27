Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) Short Interest Update

Reliv International, Inc (NASDAQ:RELV) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 73.3% from the December 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Reliv International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:RELV opened at $3.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.46 and a beta of 0.12. Reliv International has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19.

Reliv International (NASDAQ:RELV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.15 million during the quarter. Reliv International had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.21%.

Reliv International Company Profile

Reliv' International, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets nutritional supplements that address basic nutrition, wellness needs, weight management, and sports nutrition. Its nutritional supplements primarily include Reliv Classic and Reliv NOW, which are basic nutritional supplements containing a balanced blend of vitamins, minerals, proteins, and herbs; Innergize!, an isotonic sports supplement in two flavors; FibRestore, a high-fiber and antioxidant supplement; and LunaRich X, a soy concentrate with elevated levels of lunasin in capsule form.

