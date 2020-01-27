Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Relevium Technologies Inc (CVE:RLV) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 370300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a market cap of $4.42 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.93.

About Relevium Technologies (CVE:RLV)

Relevium Technologies Inc engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of assets or businesses in the health and wellness markets with a focus on e-commerce. The company markets dietary supplements, nutraceuticals, sports nutrition products, and nutri cosmeceuticals primarily through its Bioganix brand portfolio online, as well as dietary supplements under the LeefyLyfe brand name through its wholesale, retail, and online distribution channels.

