Reinhart Partners Inc. Purchases 15,367 Shares of UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,921 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of UniFirst worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its stake in UniFirst by 1,610.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 554,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,301,000 after purchasing an additional 522,309 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 413,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in UniFirst by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 250,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in UniFirst by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 232,147 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in UniFirst by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 106,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,718,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $210.01. 2,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,387. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. UniFirst Corp has a 1 year low of $134.16 and a 1 year high of $217.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $207.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.01.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.51. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UniFirst Corp will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

In other news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total transaction of $159,980.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 351 shares of UniFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.99, for a total value of $74,759.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,394 shares in the company, valued at $509,898.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,710 shares of company stock worth $565,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

