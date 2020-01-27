Reinhart Partners Inc. Has $43.13 Million Stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the period. AMERCO makes up 3.2% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.59% of AMERCO worth $43,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UHAL. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,240,000 after purchasing an additional 58,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in AMERCO by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in AMERCO by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 178,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in AMERCO by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in AMERCO by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 73,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,646,000 after purchasing an additional 17,535 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

UHAL traded down $4.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $366.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.68. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $336.39 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.76.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. AMERCO had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

In related news, major shareholder Edward J. Shoen bought 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $373.87 per share, for a total transaction of $714,091.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

