Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 765,593 Shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cision Ltd (NYSE:CISN) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,724,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 765,593 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.16% of Cision worth $17,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CISN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Cision during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Cision in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Cision by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cision during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Cision by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cision stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.99. 6,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,063,077. Cision Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.81 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Cision (NYSE:CISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $185.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.64 million. Cision had a negative net margin of 0.70% and a positive return on equity of 25.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cision Ltd will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair cut shares of Cision from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cision in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of Cision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.20.

Cision Ltd. provides public relations (PR) software, media distribution, media intelligence, and related professional services to businesses worldwide. The company enables public relations and communications professionals to manage, execute, and measure their strategic PR and communications programs.

