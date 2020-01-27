Reinhart Partners Inc. Buys 332,092 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 95.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 678,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,092 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.27.

BLMN traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.79. 554,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,938. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

