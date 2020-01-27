Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC)

Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) by 95.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 531,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 259,259 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in Premier were worth $20,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Premier by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,716,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,871 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,056,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,148,000 after buying an additional 979,096 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at $23,463,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at $11,634,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,532,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,147,000 after buying an additional 327,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PINC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.18. 9,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,168. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.38. Premier Inc has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.19.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.50 million. Premier had a negative return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 17.74%. Premier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Premier Inc will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $73,484.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock worth $3,555,484 over the last three months. 17.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINC. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

