Reinhart Partners Inc. Boosts Position in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,132,346 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260,993 shares during the period. National-Oilwell Varco accounts for approximately 2.1% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $28,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 156.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total transaction of $141,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,370.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. AltaCorp Capital raised National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

NYSE NOV traded down $0.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.21. The stock had a trading volume of 83,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,713. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.16. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $32.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.76). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

