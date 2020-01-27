Reinhart Partners Inc. Acquires 4,991 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 827,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares during the period. Axalta Coating Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Reinhart Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned about 0.35% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $25,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AXTA. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,962 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,178 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 745,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,915 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 509,541 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $15,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXTA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.35. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.34 and a fifty-two week high of $32.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.44.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

