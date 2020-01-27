Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) Shares Purchased by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 323,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 477,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,987,000 after buying an additional 162,828 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,157,000 after buying an additional 118,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Regal Beloit by 419.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 77,989 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 682,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,749,000 after buying an additional 74,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,484. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Regal Beloit Corp has a 52-week low of $67.74 and a 52-week high of $87.46.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.49 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regal Beloit Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regal Beloit news, COO Jonathan J. Schlemmer sold 4,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.74, for a total value of $370,675.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,398.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Avampato sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $446,324.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,234 shares in the company, valued at $849,012.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial and Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

