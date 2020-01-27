RedFOX Labs Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $46,038.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $783,158.00 and approximately $46,038.00 worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00636548 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00138916 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00114484 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000476 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002687 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000784 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Profile

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a token. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 960,687,173 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,902,541 tokens. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io

RedFOX Labs Token Trading

RedFOX Labs can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

