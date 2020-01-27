Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) Short Interest Down 80.7% in January

Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 80.7% from the December 31st total of 133,400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCON opened at $2.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

RCON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Recon Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Recon Technology in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other hardware related to oilfield production and management, and transportation; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

