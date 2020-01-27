Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Purchased by Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raytheon by 21,333.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 836,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 832,636 shares during the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in Raytheon during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,921,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 185,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,433,000 after purchasing an additional 398,605 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Raytheon by 291.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,658,000 after purchasing an additional 279,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon by 15,863.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 207,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,602,000 after purchasing an additional 206,226 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTN traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $229.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $64.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.85. Raytheon has a 52-week low of $164.70 and a 52-week high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.9425 per share. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Raytheon’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total transaction of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays set a $215.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price target on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

