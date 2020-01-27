Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $29,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Raytheon by 95.3% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.48, for a total value of $107,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,940.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTN traded down $2.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $228.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $64.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. Raytheon has a one year low of $164.70 and a one year high of $233.48.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.22. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.9425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $3.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Raytheon’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Barclays set a $215.00 target price on Raytheon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research set a $221.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 price objective on Raytheon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

