Raub Brock Capital Management LP Sells 200 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP cut its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,788,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,000. 7.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE NVO opened at $60.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.81. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

Read More: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.