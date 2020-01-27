Raub Brock Capital Management LP Purchases 3,393 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,671 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up approximately 4.3% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $24,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 188.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 393.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic by 904.8% during the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 52,165 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.33, for a total transaction of $5,703,199.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,433 shares of company stock valued at $11,704,539 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $119.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $82.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 15.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price target on Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

