Raub Brock Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,909,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,449,000 after acquiring an additional 291,647 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,578,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,087,000 after buying an additional 2,946,684 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,327,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,517,000 after buying an additional 238,620 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,402,000 after buying an additional 57,694 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6,974.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 815,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,932,000 after buying an additional 804,190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $92.56 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $84.01 and a twelve month high of $92.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day moving average of $91.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.