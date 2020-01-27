Raub Brock Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 314.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCP stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.91 and a 12 month high of $21.63.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.