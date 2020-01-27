Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a decline of 70.3% from the December 31st total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Ranger Energy Services stock opened at $7.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.54 million, a PE ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 3.31. Ranger Energy Services has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $8.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RNGR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $7.00 target price on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Ranger Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

