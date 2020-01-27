Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,700 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the December 31st total of 253,100 shares. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on METC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Ramaco Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.30. The company had a trading volume of 632 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,327. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ramaco Resources by 40.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 19.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 12,556 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

