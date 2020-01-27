Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Radius Gold Inc (CVE:RDU)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26, approximately 139,650 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 292,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of $20.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.86. The company has a current ratio of 34.15, a quick ratio of 33.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71.

About Radius Gold (CVE:RDU)

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold and silver. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bald Peak Property that consists of 151 unpatented mining claims in Mineral County, Nevada, as well as 1 mineral prospecting license in Mono County, California; and land holdings that consist of 34 concessions covering an area of 228,264 hectares in southeast Guatemala.

