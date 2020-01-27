Radium Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (RADS)

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last week, Radium has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Radium coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00005808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Trade By Trade and LiteBit.eu. Radium has a market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $990.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00022780 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Radium

Radium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,937,344 coins and its circulating supply is 3,926,319 coins. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Radium’s official website is radiumcore.org . Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Buying and Selling Radium

Radium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Trade By Trade, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

