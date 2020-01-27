Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Shares Bought by Actinver Wealth Management Inc.

Actinver Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RDN. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the third quarter worth $127,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the third quarter valued at $224,000. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $24.88. 78,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,108,102. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average is $24.11. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Radian Group had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $380.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point set a $33.50 target price on shares of Radian Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $28.00 price target on shares of Radian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.08.

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

