Quanta Utility Token Market Cap Tops $5.09 Million (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. In the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quanta Utility Token alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.40 or 0.05520949 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026687 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00128626 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00019402 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00033581 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002551 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About Quanta Utility Token

QNTU is a token. Its genesis date was April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,178,962,867 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, HitBTC and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quanta Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quanta Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.