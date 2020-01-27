Qtum Hits Market Cap of $189.39 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00022645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ovis, Huobi, Bibox and Coinone. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $189.39 million and $316.34 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,088,912 coins and its circulating supply is 96,338,892 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb, Coinone, Coindeal, OKEx, Liqui, Coinsuper, BitForex, Exrates, Allcoin, Coinnest, Bit-Z, Livecoin, BCEX, HitBTC, Crex24, Kucoin, LiteBit.eu, EXX, Poloniex, OTCBTC, DragonEX, Bleutrade, Gate.io, LBank, ABCC, Coinrail, Bitbns, Upbit, Bibox, Iquant, HBUS, Huobi, Bittrex, Liquid, CoinEgg, Bitfinex, ZB.COM, BigONE, CoinEx, Ovis, GOPAX, Binance, Cobinhood, DigiFinex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.